Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan visits Kalladi to oversee rescue
India
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan visited Kalladi in Wayanad on Wednesday to oversee rescue efforts after a major debris slide left several people missing.
Joined by key ministers, he met with rescue teams facing tough conditions from heavy rain and tricky terrain.
Satheesan checks camps, speeds government response
Satheesan spent time with displaced residents at relief camps, checking on their health and immediate needs, and visited survivors in the hospital to discuss their care.
Even with weather delays, his visit has sped up government action.