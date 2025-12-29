Kerala church calls out PM Modi's silence on Christmas attacks

Why does it matter?

Attacks against Christians have jumped sharply under BJP rule—according to the United Christian Forum, 834 incidents were reported in 2024 and 706 by November 2025—mostly tied to claims of forced conversions.

The church says while "ghar wapsi" efforts face no pushback, violence against Christians is ignored.

With BJP's support among Kerala Christians slipping ahead of the 2026 elections, the church is urging courts to protect minority rights as government petitions go unanswered.

Recent cases include vandalized carol instruments in Kerala and an alleged assault at a Christmas event in Madhya Pradesh.