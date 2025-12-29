Unnao rape case: SC puts brakes on bail for ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar India Dec 29, 2025

The Supreme Court has paused the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to former UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

This move comes after the CBI questioned whether MLAs count as "public servants" under the POCSO Act, pointing to an old ruling that says they do under a different law.

The court now wants Sengar's response within four weeks.