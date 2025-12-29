Raipur court denies bail to 7 accused of vandalizing Christmas decor

What's happening now

Police booked 30-40 people under multiple IPC sections for trespassing, rioting, property damage, and unlawful assembly.

The seven arrested were sent to judicial custody after their arrest on December 27. Investigators are still reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved.

Meanwhile, about 300 Bajrang Dal supporters protested outside the police station for nine hours after the arrests.

Mall staff say this is the first time in 16 years they've faced threats and violence like this.