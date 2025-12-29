Raipur court denies bail to 7 accused of vandalizing Christmas decor
A Raipur court has refused bail to seven Bajrang Dal members accused of storming Magneto Mall and wrecking Christmas decorations on December 24.
The group, reportedly armed with sticks and rods, damaged Santa statues, reindeer, sleighs, snowmen, and trees during a statewide protest over alleged religious conversions.
What's happening now
Police booked 30-40 people under multiple IPC sections for trespassing, rioting, property damage, and unlawful assembly.
The seven arrested were sent to judicial custody after their arrest on December 27. Investigators are still reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved.
Meanwhile, about 300 Bajrang Dal supporters protested outside the police station for nine hours after the arrests.
Mall staff say this is the first time in 16 years they've faced threats and violence like this.