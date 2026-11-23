Kerala CM Satheesan warns of attacks on Christians, cites census
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan voiced serious concern over the ongoing attacks on Christians and churches across India, especially with Christmas around the corner.
At a recent event, he said he plans to connect with other chief ministers in states facing similar threats.
Addressing rumors about religious conversions, Satheesan pointed to census data showing that the percentage of the Christian population has actually declined over the last 50 years, not increased.
Oscar entry 'Face of the Faceless'
Satheesan also praised Face of the Faceless, a film about Sister Rani Maria's work for marginalized communities.
Despite production hurdles, the movie has snagged 124 international awards and is now an official Oscar entry.
The event drew several notable guests, with Satheesan congratulating both director Shyson P Ouseph and producer Sandra D'Souza for their achievement.