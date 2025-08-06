Next Article
Kerala CM seeks help in Uttarkashi flood rescue
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has reached out to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, for help after 28 people—including some from Mumbai—went missing during the recent Uttarkashi floods.
The group was traveling in Dharali, a remote area hit hard by floods and communication blackouts.
Family members of missing people are worried
Most of the missing are part of one extended family who booked their trip through a Haridwar travel agency.
With no word from them since the disaster struck, Vijayan has asked for regular updates and offered Kerala's support in rescue operations, as worried families hope for good news.