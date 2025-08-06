Next Article
Weather update: Yellow alert issued in these Kerala districts
Heads up, Kerala! The weather department has put a yellow alert out for Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, and Idukki districts after some heavy rain recently.
This is mostly because the usual weather patterns are shifting, and there's a cyclonic circulation moving through the region.
Rainfall slowing down across the state
If you're in one of these districts, be ready for possible heavy showers—even though most other areas will just see light to moderate rain.
The good news: overall rainfall is actually slowing down across the state, so things might calm down soon.
Still, it's smart to stay alert and keep an eye on updates!