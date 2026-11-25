Kerala CM V D Satheesan aims to resolve church feud
Kerala's Chief Minister, V D Satheesan, is stepping up efforts to settle the ongoing feud between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church.
The rift, mainly about who holds church authority, has dragged on for years, even after a 2017 Supreme Court ruling backed the Orthodox side.
Recent events, like the Patriarch of Antioch's visit, have only added fuel to the fire.
Satheesan meets Catholicos Mathews III
Satheesan recently met with Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III for an open and friendly chat about alleged court order violations and ongoing grievances.
The government hopes that by bringing both church groups together for honest talks, it can finally move past administrative squabbles and avoid more clashes over who runs what.