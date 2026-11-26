Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan announces ₹25cr Christmas-New Year bumper lottery
Kerala just dropped its Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery, and the top prize is a jaw-dropping ₹25 crore.
Announced by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on social media, this lottery has everyone buzzing, and it's one of the state's biggest festive traditions.
Lottery tickets on sale ₹450 Nov28
With 7,66,992 prizes, including 24 seconds prizes of ₹1 crore each, there are plenty of chances to win something big (or at least bragging rights).
Tickets go on sale November 28 for ₹450 each, and the lucky draw happens February 1, 2027.
If you're feeling lucky, this might be your shot!