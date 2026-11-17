Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan returns cadet salute at 'Jeeva-Suyathra' event
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan made waves online after he stood up and returned a salute from a young Student Police Cadet during the Jeeva-Suyathra road safety event in Kochi on November 15.
The simple, respectful moment was caught on video and was widely shared on social media, with people loving the CM's gesture.
Praise for Satheesan highlights cadet values
Social media users praised Satheesan for showing humility and respect to the cadet, saying moments like these highlight the values of discipline, responsibility and respect for others taught through the Student Police Cadet program.
The event also marked the launch of Jeeva-Suyathra, a road safety initiative.