Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan urges faster Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan wants all hands on deck for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage, asking the departments involved in preparations to speed up their work and report the progress of works to the government through their respective secretaries.
He made it clear that everything, from key sites like Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackal, needs to be ready on time so pilgrims have a smooth experience.
Nilackal barracks and Pampa road upgrades
Big upgrades are in the works: New police barracks at Nilackal could accommodate 600 personnel, and repairs to the old facilities should be completed.
The Pampa-Chalakkayam road is to be modernized in a time-bound manner.
Plus, there will be 21 parking lots prepared by the Travancore Devaswom Board and extra safety measures like barricades along the Marakoottam-Saramkuthi stretch.
Kerala CM stresses water and sanitation
The chief minister also put special emphasis on making sure there is enough drinking water, better waste management, and cleaner surroundings for everyone visiting.
Departments have been told to work together so that basic amenities are not missed out during the rush season.