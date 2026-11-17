Kerala considers 1:25 ratio in government primary schools, saving jobs
Kerala is thinking about changing the teacher-student ratio from 1:30 to 1:25 in some government primary schools where fewer children are enrolling.
The goal? To protect teaching jobs that could be cut as student numbers drop.
This comes after teachers' protests, and the plan will be up for discussion in the next cabinet meeting.
Kerala plans head teacher hires, 50L/cr
The state also wants to fill head teacher spots in bigger schools (with 150 or more students) using current rank lists instead of temporary hires, and implementation of these two proposals is expected to create an additional financial burden of ₹50 crore a year.
These changes aim to address teachers' concerns and job security, with Education Minister N. Samsudheen saying talks will continue once protest leader S. Valarmathi recovers, showing the government is open to finding a solution.