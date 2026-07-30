Kerala cop S. Sreejith suspended over bus driver torture allegations
A Kerala Civil Police Officer, S. Sreejith, has been suspended following allegations he and another officer tortured Siyad, a private bus driver who later died after weeks in the hospital.
The suspension came after an inquiry found the officer skipped basic checks like body searches and medical certification during Siyad's arrest.
Siyad's daughter accuses police of beating
Siyad was taken into custody on June 16 when two kids went missing in his neighborhood but released the next day once they were found. His health got worse soon after, leading to hospitalization.
An audio message from Siyad's daughter accused two officers of beating him inside a police vehicle.
Though officials initially denied it, the home minister stepped in and demanded an immediate report.
Now, the case is with the District Crime Branch for further probe.