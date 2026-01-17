Kerala court denies bail to ex-MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in 3rd rape case
India
Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, has been denied bail by a Thiruvalla court in his third rape case.
The judge rejected claims that the relationship was consensual and found no issue with how the case was filed.
The complaint comes from an NRI woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Mamkootathil in a hotel room in January 2026 (complaint lodged on January 8, 2026).
Arrest details and earlier cases
Mamkootathil was arrested in January 2026 at a Palakkad hotel and is now in judicial custody after three days with police.
Prosecutors say he's a repeat offender and worry he could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
He's already faced two other rape accusations, with both cases still awaiting trial.