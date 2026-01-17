Kerala court denies bail to ex-MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in 3rd rape case India Jan 17, 2026

Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, has been denied bail by a Thiruvalla court in his third rape case.

The judge rejected claims that the relationship was consensual and found no issue with how the case was filed.

The complaint comes from an NRI woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Mamkootathil in a hotel room in January 2026 (complaint lodged on January 8, 2026).