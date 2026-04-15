Kerala Dalit student Nithin Raj dies, family alleges caste harassment
India
A 22-year-old Dalit student, Nithin Raj, died after falling from the fifth floor at Anjarakandy Dental College in Kerala.
His family says he faced ongoing harassment from professors because of his caste, and believes this played a role in his tragic death.
Dr MK Ram audio prompts police probe
Audio clips reportedly recorded by Nithin capture Dr MK Ram making harsh comments about his mother and her surgery and threatening him.
Police are investigating these claims under laws against caste-based abuse.
Meanwhile, students are backing Nithin's story and speaking out against Dr Ram, while the college has suspended two faculty members.
The state's chief minister has also called for stronger steps to end discrimination on campuses.