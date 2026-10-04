Kerala dentist Dr Sidharth Ravindran fired for protesting O.J. Janeesh
Dr. Sidharth Ravindran, a dentist working temporarily at Kanhangad District Hospital, was fired after joining a black flag protest against Kerala's Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh on Thursday.
The demonstration, organized by the DYFI, caught attention when Youth Congress activists submitted a complaint, accompanied by photographs showing Dr. Ravindran's participation in the protest, to the health department, prompting his dismissal, and the Hosdurg police registered a case.
Contract barred on-duty political activity
Health officials said Dr. Ravindran's contract clearly banned political activity while on the job, a rule meant to keep public service roles neutral and trustworthy.
His participation in the protest was considered a breach of this agreement, leading to his removal from the National Health Mission post.
The case is sparking conversations about how strict these non-political rules should be for government workers today.