Kerala DHSE announces Plus Two SAY and improvement results today
India
Kerala's DHSE is set to announce the Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement Exam 2026 results this Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
If you took the exams between June 29 and July 3, get ready: you'll be able to check your score online using your register number and date of birth as soon as the links go live.
Provisional marks available on Kerala portals
You can view your provisional marks on results.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, or even through the PRD Live app and DigiLocker for a digital marksheet.
If you passed with at least 30% or a D+ in each subject, congrats!
You can also print a provisional marks memo for now; original marksheets will be issued later.