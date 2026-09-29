Kerala doubles wildlife conflict compensation for crop damage and deaths
Kerala just announced it is doubling compensation for people affected by wildlife conflicts, whether that means damage to crops or even loss of life.
Forest and Wildlife Minister Shibu Baby John shared the news at a recent farmer safety conference, saying this move is part of a bigger push with state leaders to better protect both farmers and their livelihoods.
Kerala rolls out 3-step wildlife plan
Now, farmers will get ₹15 for every coconut and ₹30 for each cocoa plant lost to wildlife.
The government is rolling out a three-step plan: contain animal intrusions, reduce risks, and offer fair compensation.
They are also boosting protection in 55 priority grama panchayats, exploring ecotourism (like homestays near forests) to help farmers earn more, and bringing in AI technology for smarter monitoring, all aiming to make life safer and more sustainable for Kerala's farming communities.