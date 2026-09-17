Kerala electricity use averages 93.6 million units, up 10 million
Kerala's electricity use has reached an arguably unprecedented level this September, with daily consumption averaging 93.6 million units, about 10 million more than last year.
The spike is so big, it feels like summer in terms of energy needs, and only dipped a bit on Sundays.
Kerala's 900 MW shortfall triggers cuts
On September 16, the state faced a 900-megawatt shortage during peak hours, leading to power cuts across Kerala.
With local hydropower stretched thin (thanks to a 28% rainfall deficit), the state relied heavily on imported electricity to keep things running.
Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph says emergency supplies are being lined up to handle high demand, and Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said the government planned for meeting the higher electricity demand anticipated during the period from October 2026 to June 2027.