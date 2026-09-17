Kerala faces 28% rainfall deficit and severe power crisis
Kerala is heading into the end of monsoon season with a 28% rainfall deficit, and the southwest monsoon is set to leave around September 19.
The India Meteorological Department says there's a chance of a cyclonic storm forming over the Andaman Sea, which could bring some rain before the month ends, but it might not be enough to fix things.
The state is amid a severe power crisis, and experts warn that continued rainfall deficits could increase the risk of drought and extreme heat.
El Nino may disrupt Kerala monsoon
So far, Kerala has only seen about 1,380.3mm of rain instead of the usual 1,908.5mm. Idukki and Wayanad districts are especially struggling, missing nearly half their normal rainfall.
Relief usually comes with the northeast monsoon in October, but El Nino might mess that up too, meaning water and electricity issues could stick around a bit longer.