Kerala faces 28% rainfall deficit and severe power crisis

Kerala is heading into the end of monsoon season with a 28% rainfall deficit, and the southwest monsoon is set to leave around September 19.

The India Meteorological Department says there's a chance of a cyclonic storm forming over the Andaman Sea, which could bring some rain before the month ends, but it might not be enough to fix things.

The state is amid a severe power crisis, and experts warn that continued rainfall deficits could increase the risk of drought and extreme heat.