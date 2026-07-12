Kerala fans lose sleep for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches
India
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has Kerala fans staying up for late-night matches, leading to a lot of sleepy mornings and tired faces.
Even former footballer I.M. Vijayan, an Argentina superfan, joined the excitement with a victory dance after Argentina's close win against Egypt.
He fondly remembers Maradona and now takes his rest during the day.
Students squeeze classes around World Cup
Students are squeezing in both classes and match-watching: one school even tied its anti-drug campaign to the World Cup!
With many people grabbing quick naps to make up for lost sleep, psychiatrist C.J. John says the fatigue is temporary.
As the tournament wraps up on July 18, fans are soaking in every moment despite some short-term tiredness.