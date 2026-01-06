Kerala: Former minister and IUML leader V K Ebrahim Kunju passes away

His journey in politics and beyond

Active as a trade union leader at Binani Zinc in Aluva, Kunju moved into politics through student organizations before serving as Ernakulam District Committee secretary for 25 years.

He was elected MLA four times and took on key roles as Minister for Industries, Social Welfare, and Public Works—overseeing major infrastructure projects like the completion of 227 bridges.

Beyond politics, he held positions at Forest Industries Travancore and Cochin International Airport.

In recent years, he faced legal troubles over the Palarivattom flyover case.

He is survived by his wife Nadeera and three sons.