Maharashtra: Massive ₹200cr forex scam busted, 7 arrested

What's happening now?

The police raided a lodge in Palghar on November 12, 2025, arresting five suspects at first and two more soon after—bringing the total to seven, all now in judicial custody.

The accused are linked to 51 cases across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Goa.

Investigators believe the real masterminds may be based abroad and are working with cyber teams to follow the ₹200 crore money trail under cheating and IT laws.