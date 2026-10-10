Kerala forms 13-member committee to study desalination for coastal villages

Desalination has been discussed for years, but nothing's happened yet. The latest push follows a meeting led by Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph this year.

Back in 2021, Kerala Water Authority even teamed up with the National Institute of Ocean Technology to look at possible solutions, and in February 2026, Mr. Augustine informed the State Assembly that a 10 mld seawater desalination plant in Pallipuram panchayat in Vypeen was proposed, with a detailed engineering report prepared and the cost estimated at ₹215 crore.

If these ideas move forward, they could be game-changers for people who keep running out of water.