Kerala government moves to repatriate Anjana Hari's body from Milpitas
India
Kerala's government is working to bring back Anjana Hari, who was killed in Milpitas, California.
Her family is waiting for her body to return, and officials are making sure the process moves quickly.
Kerala ministers contact family, promise follow-up
Sports Minister O. J. Janeesh visited Anjana's family, assuring them he'll do everything possible to avoid delays, even though international legal steps can take time.
Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan also spoke to Anjana's family over the phone and said further follow-up action would be taken on the issue.