Kerala government to reduce Class 10 syllabus by 25%
India
Kerala's Education Minister just announced that students in Class 10 will have a lighter load starting next academic year—the syllabus is being trimmed by 25%.
This move comes after students spoke up about a heavy academic workload.
Textbooks won't be updated
The Curriculum Committee approved a 25% reduction in the Class 10 syllabus.
But here's the catch: textbooks aren't getting updated.
In other news, Mithun's family has received a new home
The government is also stepping up for student safety.
On Saturday, ministers handed over a new home to Mithun's family—a student who tragically died from electrocution at school last year.
The ₹20 lakh house was fully funded by Bharat Scouts and Guides, with no money taken from students.