Kerala Governor removes Sree Sankaracharya University VC

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has removed K K Geethakumary from her role as Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. No official reason was given, but Ciza Thomas—currently heading APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University—will step in as acting VC for now.

Governance disputes at university This shake-up follows ongoing governance disputes at the university.

The Governor had previously paused a controversial degree award and blocked a major land lease to the Kerala Cricket Association, raising questions about how things were being run.

Supreme Court's stance on appointment Geethakumary's appointment itself was under fire.

The Supreme Court has made it clear: skip those regulations, and your appointment doesn't count.