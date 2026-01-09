Kerala, Gujarat cops caught in alleged bribery over cyber fraud case
Four Kerala police officers from Ernakulam and Gujarat police officers are alleged to have received a portion of the bribe to shield suspects in a cyber fraud case.
The Kerala officers—Sub-Inspector Abdul Rauf and Civil Police Officers Shafeeq, Sanju Jose, and Sakeer—were supposed to help the Gujarat team track down three accused, but instead reportedly teamed up to demand money from the suspects' families.
What happened next
Relatives of the accused allegedly paid ₹6.6 lakh; ₹60,000 went to the Gujarat team while the rest stayed with the Kerala officers.
After a quick probe, all four Kerala cops were suspended and face departmental action.
A surprise inspection hit their station this week, and officials say six officers across Ernakulam have been suspended for disciplinary reasons in just two days.
The investigation is still early—expect more updates as things unfold.