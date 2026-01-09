Kerala, Gujarat cops caught in alleged bribery over cyber fraud case

What happened next

Relatives of the accused allegedly paid ₹6.6 lakh; ₹60,000 went to the Gujarat team while the rest stayed with the Kerala officers.

After a quick probe, all four Kerala cops were suspended and face departmental action.

A surprise inspection hit their station this week, and officials say six officers across Ernakulam have been suspended for disciplinary reasons in just two days.

The investigation is still early—expect more updates as things unfold.