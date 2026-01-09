Next Article
NTA tweaks JEE Main 2026 Session 1 dates—here's what's new
India
Heads up, JEE Main 2026 aspirants: the National Testing Agency (NTA) just updated the exam schedule.
The first session now runs from January 21 to January 29 (instead of stretching to January 30).
Session two is still set for April 2-9, so the two-session format stays.
What's changed with exam days and timings?
Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 in two shifts—morning (9am-noon) and afternoon (3pm-6pm).
Paper-2 (BArch/BPlanning) is now slotted for January 29 in a single morning shift from 9am to 12:30pm.
Admit card and city slip updates
You can check your city slip by logging in with your application details.
Admit cards for Session 1 should drop in the second week of January.
With these changes, you might need to tweak your travel plans or last-minute prep—so keep an eye out!