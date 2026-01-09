NTA tweaks JEE Main 2026 Session 1 dates—here's what's new

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 in two shifts—morning (9am-noon) and afternoon (3pm-6pm). Paper-2 (BArch/BPlanning) is now slotted for January 29 in a single morning shift from 9am to 12:30pm.

Admit card and city slip updates

You can check your city slip by logging in with your application details.

Admit cards for Session 1 should drop in the second week of January.

With these changes, you might need to tweak your travel plans or last-minute prep—so keep an eye out!