Kerala HC asks Vigilance ACS to re-examine S. Sreejith complaint
Kerala's High Court just stepped in to revisit a complaint against top cop S. Sreejith.
Dipin Edavana, a Motor Vehicle Department official, said Sreejith attended an inaugural function of a private entity abroad wearing his police uniform.
Earlier, a Vigilance official called the complaint baseless, but the court spotted some procedural slip-ups and wants the Vigilance Additional Chief Secretary to take another look.
Court says Edavana denied fair chance
Justice A. Badharudeen pointed out that Edavana was not given a fair chance, especially after being asked to join a joint hearing with Sreejith, which felt unfair to him.
The court said this process put petitioners at a disadvantage and stressed how important it is to handle serious allegations carefully and transparently.
Now, the Vigilance Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) has been told to re-examine everything.