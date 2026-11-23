Kerala HC bans chemical kumkum, synthetic color powders near Sabarimala
The Kerala High Court has just banned chemical kumkum and synthetic color powders around Sabarimala, especially near Erumeli and Sannidhanam.
The main reason? To keep the Pamba River clean and protect people's health.
Ban applies regardless of labeling
This isn't just a suggestion: the court says all synthetic powders are out, no matter how they're labeled.
Multiple government teams will be checking shops, and anyone breaking the rules could face instant fines.
Recent inspections in Erumeli didn't find any illegal stocks, but officials want to make sure things stay that way to help preserve the river for everyone.