Kerala HC permits minor rape survivor's abortion, judge prioritizes wishes
The Kerala High Court just approved a minor rape survivor's request to end her pregnancy, even though doctors warned of serious health risks if it were terminated at the current stage.
Justice Harisankar V Menon highlighted that the girl's wishes were most important in making this call.
Kerala HC orders abortion, preserve samples
The court told the state to make sure the abortion happens quickly and without any delay, as the survivor wants.
If the baby survives, neonatal care will be provided, and adoption is an option if she doesn't want to keep it.
Hospitals have also been asked to save biological samples for forensic checks since there's an ongoing police case.