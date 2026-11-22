Kerala health department issues cardiac safety guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims
Heading to Sabarimala this season? Kerala's health department has dropped new cardiac safety guidelines, especially for anyone with a heart condition.
Pilgrims with past heart issues are urged to get a checkup and fitness clearance before starting the trek.
If you've recently had a heart attack, heart surgery, or angioplasty, extra caution is a must.
Pilgrims urged rest, hydrate, call helpline
The advice is simple: take it easy, don't rush, and keep hydrated, especially if your doctor's given you fluid limits.
Avoid pushing through crowds or running.
If you feel chest pain or breathless at any point, call 04735 203232 for help right away.
The whole idea is to make sure everyone can safely enjoy the pilgrimage between November 17 and January 19.