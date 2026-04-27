Kerala heat wave pushes snakes indoors, at least 6 dead
India
Kerala is seeing a sharp rise in snakebites as the heat wave pushes snakes into homes.
In just one week, at least six people have lost their lives, including two brothers bitten by a krait in Thrissur.
While the younger brother sadly passed away, the elder is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Veena George urges precautions, confirms antivenom
With snakes showing up even in bedrooms (like five kraits found in one Kozhikode house), Health Minister Veena George has urged everyone to seal entry points, keep things tidy, and avoid sleeping on the floor.
She said anti-snake venom is available at all hospitals from the taluka level and urged hospitals to strictly follow established guidelines.