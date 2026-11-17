Kerala High Court allows 15-year-old sexual assault victim's pregnancy termination
The Kerala High Court has allowed a 15-year-old sexual assault victim to end her over 27-week pregnancy, even though doctors wanted her to defer termination or delivery until after 32 weeks.
The court put the girl's trauma and her clear wish not to continue above medical board advice, with Justice Harisankar V Menon noting that she was unwilling to continue with the pregnancy owing to the trauma associated with the sexual assault.
Court orders state to arrange termination
The court told the state to arrange the procedure as soon as possible, but only if both the girl and her parent give written consent.
If the baby survives, neonatal care must be provided; if not, samples need to be preserved for legal reasons since there is an ongoing police case.
If the child is born and is not wanted, adoption is also an option.