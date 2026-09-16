Kerala High Court allows widow to use husband's preserved embryos
India
Big news from Kerala: the Kerala High Court just ruled that a widow can use embryos she and her late husband had preserved for IVF.
The hospital had refused, saying there was no clear consent from her husband after his death, even though he had agreed during treatment.
The court stepped in, pointing out the hospital's paperwork did not actually follow national rules, and said she should be allowed to go ahead.
Ruling highlights consent form shortcomings
This decision not only honors the couple's original wishes but also supports the widow's right to become a parent.
It is a reminder that consent forms need to keep up with real-life situations, and that people should not get stuck because of technicalities.