Kerala High Court permits termination of 29-week pregnancy over ventriculomegaly
The Kerala High Court has approved the termination of a 29-week pregnancy after doctors found the baby had severe brain abnormalities: specifically ventriculomegaly, which can cause serious developmental and intellectual issues.
The court's order, issued by Justice Harisankar V Menon on July 2, lets the procedure happen at a private hospital, following expert medical advice.
Medical board suggests intrauterine feticide option
A medical board reviewed the case and found no urgent risk to the mother but flagged major concerns for the child's future health.
They suggested that intrauterine feticide may be considered before ending the pregnancy and noted possible risks like prolonged labor or bleeding.
The couple pushed for quick action using safe methods, and the court told doctors to follow all expert guidelines closely during the procedure.