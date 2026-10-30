Kerala High Court quashes rule banning women from toddy shops
India
Big news from Kerala: the High Court just struck down a rule that stopped women from working in toddy shops, calling it unfair and unconstitutional.
Justice P. Gopinath made it clear: banning women for their own safety is not the answer, and everyone deserves an equal shot at any job.
Thrissur woman denied job challenged rule
This all started when Sophy from Thrissur challenged the rule after being denied a job just because she is a woman.
The state argued it was about protecting women since many shops are in remote areas, but the court said that is not a good enough reason.
This judgment could open more doors for women in jobs traditionally closed to them and sends a strong message against workplace gender discrimination.