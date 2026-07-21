Kerala High Court restores protection for Kumbh Mela woman
The Kerala High Court has stepped in again to provide police protection for the woman who went viral at the Kumbh Mela, after she reported getting death threats last month.
Her earlier security was dropped because police said they couldn't reach her, but now she's gone to the Palarivattom station for help.
The court made sure she can contact a female officer directly if things get urgent.
Farmaan Khan and wife seek bail
There's also been a lot of buzz around her marriage to Farmaan Khan, which sparked controversy because her father accused Khan of abducting her and said she was underage at the time.
The couple is currently seeking bail and legal support from the Madhya Pradesh High Court as these allegations play out.
The renewed police protection aims to keep her safe while all this unfolds.