Kerala High Court reversal denies 16 SFI students exam access
16 SFI student activists at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit just had their exam hopes dashed after the Kerala High Court reversed its earlier decision to let them sit for tests.
The students were suspended in connection with an August protest, though authorities alleged a mock funeral of vice chancellor Ciza Thomas and damage to her car, though SFI insists it was only a symbolic stand about damaged lighting equipment used by them as part of their studies.
SFI students appeal to Supreme Court
The university said it would lift suspensions for 12 students if they apologized unconditionally, but the SFI refused and started an indefinite fast, demanding all suspensions be dropped.
Meanwhile, the court's reversal came after concerns about incomplete attendance records.
Now, the suspended students are taking their fight to the Supreme Court, keeping this campus standoff far from over.