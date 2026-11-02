Kerala High Court seeks probe into Sabarimala fake health cards

From now on, only health certificates issued by government medical officers will be accepted for Sabarimala staff.

This follows a report alleging some certificates were issued without conducting medical examinations or blood tests, while some health cards had signatures purportedly that of a medical practitioner and were sent via WhatsApp.

Health department teams will now check that employees in shops and other establishments covered by the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, or where food safety standards are mandatory, and employees under various exclusive arrangements have health certificates issued in accordance with the circular of the Director of Health Services to keep things safe and hygienic for all visitors.