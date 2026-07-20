Kerala High Court strikes down 2021 minerals vesting law
India
Big news for landowners in Malabar: the Kerala High Court has scrapped the Kerala Minerals (Vesting of Rights) Act of 2021. This law had shifted mineral rights to the state and forced landowners to pay royalties for granite extraction.
Petitioners pushed back, saying it violated their property rights and that only the central government should handle these matters.
Court orders royalty refunds to landowners
The court sided with landowners, ordering refunds for royalties paid under the now-invalid law. The state argued it was just trying to manage resources fairly, but after the ruling, CPI(M) wants to take things up with the Supreme Court.
So, this debate over who controls mineral resources isn't over yet. Expect more twists ahead.