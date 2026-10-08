Kerala High Court tells Travancore Devaswom Board to plan Sabarimala
India
The Kerala High Court has told the Travancore Devaswom Board to come up with a clear plan for getting Sabarimala ready for its pilgrimage season.
This follows a high-level meeting on September 11, where it was made clear that all prep work needs to be done right and on time.
High Court seeks October 31 deadline
The court is making sure everything wraps up by October 31, 2026, as ordered by the Chief Minister.
They want specific timelines and quality checks in place so things run smoothly when people visit Sabarimala in the 2026-27 pilgrimage season.
The push comes after several review meetings between state leaders: everyone's aiming for a safe and well-organized pilgrimage in the 2026-27 season