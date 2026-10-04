Kerala home minister orders corruption inquiry into CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
Kerala's home minister has launched a corruption inquiry against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, following allegations tied to a 2006 road project.
Congress leader Malayankeezhu Venugopal claims the project delayed payments and pressured a Malaysian engineer, Lee See Been, whose suicide he partly blames on these actions.
Isaac backs inquiry, opposition seeks resignation
Former Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac is backing the probe, saying it's important to get all the facts out in the open. He recently urged officials to investigate thoroughly.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are pushing for Kumar's resignation over concerns about his decision-making at the Election Commission.