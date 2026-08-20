Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala says Toofan shows no favoritism
Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala wants everyone to know that Operation Toofan, the state's anti-drug drive, isn't playing favorites, no matter what political group you belong to.
He stressed that even people close to him aren't getting special treatment, and outside influence won't sway drug cases.
Toofan progress, Chennithala urges legal process
Operation Toofan, launched just 76 days ago, has already made real progress against drug abuse thanks to strong public support.
Chennithala called it, "It need not be seen politically. It is beyond that. We are trying to save a generation of youngsters. Since the operation was inaugurated by the CM, 76 days have passed and during this period we have brought about a big change in Keralam."
Meanwhile, he also addressed the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering probe involving former Chief Minister Vijayan's daughter Veena T. saying simply, "Let law takes its course."