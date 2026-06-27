Kerala homemaker Mini Antony receives 'Toofan' badge from Ramesh Chennithala
Mini Antony, a homemaker from Elamkunnapuzha in Kerala, just received the Toofan Warrior badge from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala for her efforts to fight drug abuse among schoolchildren.
She was honored at the inauguration of the constituency-level phase of Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt, part of Kerala's push to tackle drugs in the community.
Mini Antony pressed authorities, aids addicts
Back in 2014, Mini noticed more children getting into drugs and pushed local leaders to act.
When nothing changed, she took her concerns straight to the Home Minister, which led to real action against drug peddlers and support for young people struggling with addiction.
With experience from working at a children's rehab center, Mini still helps addicts find treatment today, making her a source of hope in her village.