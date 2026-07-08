Kerala Human Rights Commission orders report into Wayanad debris slide
India
Kerala's Human Rights Commission is looking into the tragic debris slide in Wayanad on July 7.
Officials have been asked to submit a full report within 15 days, and a public hearing is set for August 14 at Batheri's Municipal Town Hall.
V. Devadas demands safety and compensation
Social activist V. Devadas sparked the probe, saying construction continued despite warnings about heavy rain.
He is pushing for better safety rules, an end to local mining, and fair compensation for victims, hoping this leads to real change so disasters like this do not happen again.