Kerala: Infant placed under temple elephant for ritual, mahouts face charges
At a temple in Kerala's Alappuzha district, an infant was passed under an elephant during a traditional 'choroonu' ceremony on January 4.
The ritual, meant to ward off fear, took a risky turn when the infant slipped from a mahout's hands and landed near the elephant's feet—but thankfully wasn't hurt.
The act was caught on video and has sparked outrage.
Police action and elephant's violent history
Police have charged two mahouts with child cruelty and endangering life after seeing the footage.
The elephant involved, Haripad Skandan, has a record of violence—just last year it killed its chief handler and seriously injured another during musth (a period of aggression).
Since then, the animal has been kept tethered for safety.