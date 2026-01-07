Telangana shivers as cold wave sweeps in—Tiryani sees a chilly 6.3°C

Where else did temperatures drop?

It wasn't just Tiryani feeling the chill—Bela in Adilabad dropped to 7.4°C and Kohir in Sangareddy saw 7.6°C.

Even city spots weren't spared: Moinabad hit 7.9°C, Uppal went down to 9.6°C, and Hyderabad's Marredpally cooled off at 11.3°C.

IMD says some areas could get even colder over the next couple of days, so you might want to keep those sweaters handy!