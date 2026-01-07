Next Article
Telangana shivers as cold wave sweeps in—Tiryani sees a chilly 6.3°C
India
After a short warm break, Telangana is back to bundling up.
Between January 6 and 7, Tiryani in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest temperature at 6.3°C, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).
The cold snap has gripped several districts, with 11 places dipping below 10°C.
Where else did temperatures drop?
It wasn't just Tiryani feeling the chill—Bela in Adilabad dropped to 7.4°C and Kohir in Sangareddy saw 7.6°C.
Even city spots weren't spared: Moinabad hit 7.9°C, Uppal went down to 9.6°C, and Hyderabad's Marredpally cooled off at 11.3°C.
IMD says some areas could get even colder over the next couple of days, so you might want to keep those sweaters handy!