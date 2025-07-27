Kerala introduces living will information counter at Kollam medical college
Kerala just set up India's first Living Will Information Counter at Government Medical College, Kollam.
Started by Dr. Induprabha Yadev after his own family experience, this initiative helps people decide and record what medical care they want if they're ever too sick to speak for themselves.
The Supreme Court made Living Wills legal in 2018 and the process got simpler last year.
How the counter helps
The counter walks you through drafting a Living Will, picking someone you trust as your healthcare proxy, and getting everything certified—no confusing paperwork alone.
Hundreds have already used it, from families to palliative care groups.
For legal validity, documents need a notary or gazetted officer plus two witnesses.
Other colleges in Kerala are also planning similar counters
Seeing its impact, other medical colleges in Kerala are planning similar counters so more people can make these important choices.
Kollam has also set up expert panels (think organ donation boards) to confirm terminal illness and activate Living Wills quickly—making sure patients' wishes come first while supporting doctors too.