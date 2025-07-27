Kerala introduces living will information counter at Kollam medical college India Jul 27, 2025

Kerala just set up India's first Living Will Information Counter at Government Medical College, Kollam.

Started by Dr. Induprabha Yadev after his own family experience, this initiative helps people decide and record what medical care they want if they're ever too sick to speak for themselves.

The Supreme Court made Living Wills legal in 2018 and the process got simpler last year.